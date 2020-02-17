Pinnacle Hospital employees head to job fairs in search of a fresh start

3 weeks 5 days 9 hours ago Tuesday, January 21 2020 Jan 21, 2020 Tuesday, January 21, 2020 3:11:00 PM CST January 21, 2020 in News
By: Caroline Dade, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

BOONVILLE - Kelsey Breshears only worked at Pinnacle Hospital for a year, and now she's on the hunt for a new job again.

"I really don't want to travel," she said. "But at this point in time, the jobs in Boonville are sparse. So if you can at least get your foot in the door somewhere semi-close, it's worth it."

Tuesday, Breshears went to MU Health Care's job fair in hopes of doing just that. 

Corie Acevedo, with MU Health Care, told KOMU 8 News 33 people have already applied through the special job posting just for Pinnacle employees. She said the company is prioritizing applicants who used to work at Pinnacle Hospital. 

MU Health Care held its job fair at the Isle of Capri Hotel. As of Tuesday afternoon, they had interviewed more than 30 people. 

Across town, Boone Hospital Center held its own job fair in the lobby of Pinnacle Hospital. 

Vice President of Human Resources Michelle Zvanut said the company wants to support Boonville during this transition period. 

"We hope to be able to help them maintain healthcare in the community," Zvanut said. "We know how important it is to have local healthcare, and we want to help support Boonville and this community every way we can." 

Zvanut said BHC is looking to expand its physicians clinic in Boonville, and some new employees could work there. 

She said BHC interviewed more than 20 people on Tuesday and could hire up to 50 new employees. She said some applicants could get job offers the same day. 

Breshears said she had already started looking for a new job before Pinnacle administrators announced the hospital's sudden closure Wednesday. 

"You can read between the lines, see things happening and you kind of decide, maybe things are starting to go south, so maybe we should start looking," she said. 

The former medical records employee said she's hopeful she'll be able to find a new job soon because both MU Health Care and Boone Hospital Center have job openings similar to things she's done in the past.

More News

Grid
List

Rock Bridge students start discussion on gun violence
Rock Bridge students start discussion on gun violence
COLUMBIA – Members of Rock Bridge High School’s Students Demand Action group hosted a forum Sunday where local leaders answered... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, February 16 2020 Feb 16, 2020 Sunday, February 16, 2020 7:07:00 PM CST February 16, 2020 in News

Teen dies in Laclede County car accident
Teen dies in Laclede County car accident
LACEDE COUNTY- One teen died and three others suffered injuries in a single-car-accident Saturday afternoon. The driver of the... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, February 16 2020 Feb 16, 2020 Sunday, February 16, 2020 5:48:00 PM CST February 16, 2020 in News

Various narcotics siezed from Vienna home, woman arrested
Various narcotics siezed from Vienna home, woman arrested
VIENNA- On Thursday, February 13, Task Force Officers, Vienna Police Department, and the Maries County Sheriff’s Office executed a search... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, February 16 2020 Feb 16, 2020 Sunday, February 16, 2020 4:43:00 PM CST February 16, 2020 in News

Police arrest 2 teens in connection with fatal shooting
Police arrest 2 teens in connection with fatal shooting
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (AP) — Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting last week, and authorities... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, February 16 2020 Feb 16, 2020 Sunday, February 16, 2020 4:00:00 PM CST February 16, 2020 in News

No injuries after fire at unoccupied home in Hallsville
No injuries after fire at unoccupied home in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE- A house fire broke out off North Frink Road Sunday afternoon. Firefighters found a fire in the attic... More >>
10 hours ago Sunday, February 16 2020 Feb 16, 2020 Sunday, February 16, 2020 2:19:00 PM CST February 16, 2020 in News

Missouri police chief arrested, charged with assault
Missouri police chief arrested, charged with assault
CAMDEN COUNTY — Linn Creek, Missouri Police Chief Greg Berry was arrested Saturday afternoon by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, February 16 2020 Feb 16, 2020 Sunday, February 16, 2020 11:32:00 AM CST February 16, 2020 in Top Stories

Two in serious condition after early morning crash
Two in serious condition after early morning crash
COLUMBIA — Two women were seriously injured after head-on collision between a Prius and a semi-truck early Sunday morning, according... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, February 16 2020 Feb 16, 2020 Sunday, February 16, 2020 10:41:00 AM CST February 16, 2020 in News

New Go COMO's Blue Route begins Monday
New Go COMO's Blue Route begins Monday
COLUMBIA - A new route and a new bus shelter will be added at the intersection of Rice Road and... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, February 16 2020 Feb 16, 2020 Sunday, February 16, 2020 10:00:00 AM CST February 16, 2020 in Top Stories

15th Annual Chili Cookoff fundraises for Boys & Girls Club of Columbia
15th Annual Chili Cookoff fundraises for Boys & Girls Club of Columbia
COLUMBIA - Thousands of people and more than 300 gallons of chili filled the Expo Center Saturday for the 15th... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, February 15 2020 Feb 15, 2020 Saturday, February 15, 2020 7:50:00 PM CST February 15, 2020 in News

Runners raise money for Multiple Sclerosis research
Runners raise money for Multiple Sclerosis research
COLUMBIA — Runners braved the cold weather Saturday morning for the R.A.M.S 5K. R.A.M.S is a nonprofit MU organization... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, February 15 2020 Feb 15, 2020 Saturday, February 15, 2020 6:44:00 PM CST February 15, 2020 in News

73-year-old Missouri man killed; son arrested
73-year-old Missouri man killed; son arrested
FESTUS (AP) — Police in eastern Missouri say a 73-year-old man has been shot to death, and his 42-year-old son... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, February 15 2020 Feb 15, 2020 Saturday, February 15, 2020 5:28:00 PM CST February 15, 2020 in News

MSHP shares "important reminder" in Facebook post
MSHP shares "important reminder" in Facebook post
COLUMBIA - One of Missouri State Highway Patrol's vehicles was struck by a semitruck late Thursday night. MSHP shared... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, February 15 2020 Feb 15, 2020 Saturday, February 15, 2020 4:44:00 PM CST February 15, 2020 in News

Former City Manager Don Allard dies in Colorado
Former City Manager Don Allard dies in Colorado
COLUMBIA - Don Allard, who served as Columbia’s city manager for 12 years, died Wednesday in Arvada, Colorado, after a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, February 15 2020 Feb 15, 2020 Saturday, February 15, 2020 4:10:00 PM CST February 15, 2020 in News

Two candidate forums planned in lead-up to Columbia School Board elections
Two candidate forums planned in lead-up to Columbia School Board elections
COLUMBIA - Four candidates are running for three open seats on the Columbia School Board. Although there are less... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, February 15 2020 Feb 15, 2020 Saturday, February 15, 2020 3:41:00 PM CST February 15, 2020 in News

Nonprofit hosts community day in Jefferson City
Nonprofit hosts community day in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Local nonprofit Building Community Bridges held its monthly community day Saturday afternoon. Saturday's event had a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, February 15 2020 Feb 15, 2020 Saturday, February 15, 2020 3:00:00 PM CST February 15, 2020 in News

Missouri farm awarded $265M in suit against BASF and Bayer
Missouri farm awarded $265M in suit against BASF and Bayer
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — A jury has awarded $265 million in punitive damages to a Missouri peach grower who sued... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, February 15 2020 Feb 15, 2020 Saturday, February 15, 2020 2:41:00 PM CST February 15, 2020 in News

Harley-Davidson dealership raises money for juvenile diabetes research
Harley-Davidson dealership raises money for juvenile diabetes research
COLUMBIA -The mid-Missouri Harley-Davidson hosted its monthly event today to raise money for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. The... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, February 15 2020 Feb 15, 2020 Saturday, February 15, 2020 2:36:00 PM CST February 15, 2020 in News

Missouri crash killed 2 Kentucky moms, daughters
Missouri crash killed 2 Kentucky moms, daughters
LAKE ST. LOUIS — Authorities in eastern Missouri said two Kentucky mothers and their 12-year-old daughters were killed in a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, February 15 2020 Feb 15, 2020 Saturday, February 15, 2020 2:28:00 PM CST February 15, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 41°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1am 39°
2am 40°
3am 40°
4am 40°