Pioli Prepares for Third Draft as KC GM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Whenever somebody points to Tom Brady as proof of Scott Pioli's genius at evaluating football players, he points out the guy he took two rounds earlier in that same draft.

Future Super Bowl MVP Brady had to wait until the seventh round for Pioli to call his name. Dave Stachelski waited only until round five.

A tight end out of Boise State, Stachelski stayed two years with the Patriots and caught exactly one pass for 5 yards. Pioli wonders how smart he really was.

It's a question many Kansas City fans are asking as Pioli prepares for his third draft as general manager of the Chiefs. Most feel his first draft was disappointing, but his second was full of players bursting with promise.

The third draft under Pioli will find the Chiefs drafting 21st in the first round.