Pioneer Trail - Mrs. Culp - Kindergarten
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.
More News
Grid
List
KANSAS CITY — On Thursday, Ivanka Trump asked attendees of a child care roundtable in Kansas City to share... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A career fair where the employers go table to table meeting applicants isn't the most common practice,... More >>
in
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The lower Missouri River will remain high into December because of the large amount of water... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A man is in custody Thursday after he was found trespassing at the Columbia Cemetery on Oct. 7.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House Special Interim Committee on Gaming heard testimony Thursday from experts, law enforcement and gaming... More >>
in
NEW YORK (AP) — The number of vaping-related illnesses in the U.S. continues to rise, now reaching about 1,300... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Several Columbia community members are gathering Thursday night following a film showing at Ragtag Cinema for a discussion... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Missouri Department of Conservation officials say the state's elk herd is on track to be large enough... More >>
in
MONITEAU COUNTY - A Blue Springs man has been arrested in connection to a $62,500 trailer stolen in late July... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A St. Louis-area man has been charged with child endangerment after his 9-month-old son died from... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Carter County man ended up in the Boone County jail Tuesday, weeks after he was charged with... More >>
in
FULTON - Birthdays are a big deal to children, and Lowen Goosey's second birthday party was no different. Balloons,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Former State Representative Judy Baker (D-Columbia) announced her bid for State Senate on Thursday. Baker is... More >>
in
MEXICO - Police are investigating a shots fired incident involving an ongoing dispute between two people Wednesday afternoon. The... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police confirmed shots were fired in an incident off Blue Ridge Road early Thursday. In a press... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Jonathan Irons has been confined to an orange jumpsuit for almost 23 years in the state prison... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Representatives from two separate Columbia organizations announced a $40,000 national grant from Recast City on Wednesday. The grant... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Passengers at the Jefferson City Amtrak station will be spending a little more time in the elements... More >>
in