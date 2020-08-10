Pirates-Cardinals game slated for Monday postponed

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The opening game of a three-game series between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed while St. Louis deals with a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Pirates canceled their flight to St. Louis scheduled for Sunday evening. It's unclear whether the other two games in the series will be salvaged.

The Cardinals have not played since July 30. The postponement marks their 11th game derailed by the outbreak.



