Pirates Clinch 19th Straight Losing Season

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- The Pittsburgh Pirates clinched their 19th consecutive losing season, a record for a major league franchise in North America, losing to the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 Wednesday as Yadier Molina hit a tiebreaking, two-run double.



A year after going a big league-worst 57-105, the Pirates were 51-44 and led the NL Central by a half-game before play on July 20. But they have gone 16-38 since, and at 67-82 are ensured of another sub.-500 record.



St. Louis, which has 13 games left, has won seven of eight and remained 4 1-2 games behind Atlanta in the NL wild-card race. The Cardinals began the day 6 1-2 games back of Milwaukee in the NL Central.



Edwin Jackson (5-2) allowed two runs and eight hits in 7 1-3 innings and improved to 4-0 in his career against Pittsburgh.