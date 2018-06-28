Pirates Land in Mid-Missouri

KINGDOM CITY - Pirate enthusiasts gathered at Boster Castle on Friday in full costume to celebrate the start of Mid-Missouri's first ever PirateFest.

Activities include sword fights, dance and music shows, fire dancers and costume contests. There are vendors and craft stands for visitors of all ages.

PirateFest runs from Friday, June 10th to Sunday, June 12th. Admission is $7 at the gate and children under 5 get in free.