Pirates Slip Past Cardinals For 2-1 Victory

By: The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Tony Sanchez hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the seventh inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates edged the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 on Sunday.

Sanchez's double to deep center field with two outs came off Cardinals ace Adam Wainwright (1-1) and snapped a 1-1 tie.

The hit by the rookie reserve catcher scored Pedro Alvarez, who led off the inning with a walk, and was Sanchez's second game-winning hit of the week as he singled home the winning run in the 16th inning of Wednesday night's victory over the Chicago Cubs.

Tony Watson (1-0) retired all four batters he faced, striking out three, and ran his string of consecutive scoreless innings to 24, dating to last season. Jason Grilli pitched a scoreless ninth to convert his first save.

St. Louis managed just three hits.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.