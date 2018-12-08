Pirates slip past Cards for 4-3 victory

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Jung Ho Kang went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 Sunday.

The Cardinals dropped two of three in Pittsburgh, their first series loss of the season.

With the game tied 3-3, Kang hit a go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning.

Kang hit his second home run of the season in the first inning, a shot to left field off a 0-2 fastball left over the middle of the plate from St. Louis left-hander Tyler Lyons. Kang's home run gave Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead.

The Pirates added a run in the fourth when Starling Marte reached on an infield single and advanced to third when Lyons' throw went wide of first base. Jordy Mercer hit a line drive that Matt Reynolds couldn't handle at third, allowing Marte to score for a 2-0 Pirates lead.