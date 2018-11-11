Pirates Sparkle on Road, Beat Cardinals 3-1

7 years 7 months 5 days ago Wednesday, April 06 2011 Apr 6, 2011 Wednesday, April 06, 2011 5:44:00 PM CDT April 06, 2011 in Baseball
By: Associated Press
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Kevin Correia and two relievers combined to slow St. Louis, Neil Walker hit his second home run and the surprising Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Cardinals 3-1 Wednesday.

The Pirates won their second road series of the season, now having taken two of three from St. Louis and the Chicago Cubs. Last year, Pittsburgh was a majors-worst 17-64 on the road on the way to a 57-105 record overall.

Ryan Doumit drove in his first run of the year and Lyle Overbay had two hits and an RBI for the Pirates, who won consecutive road series for the first time since Aug. 20-26, 2007, at Colorado and Houston. Chris Carpenter (0-1) allowed one earned run in six innings but left trailing 2-0.

