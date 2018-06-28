Pit Bull Attacks Child in Fulton

FULTON- A 12-year-old boy was walking home from school Friday, when a pit bull came up from behind him and bit him in the back of his left thigh, according to Fulton Police. The owner of the pit bull said the dog broke free of its chain. Police cited the owner for "Animal Running at Large" which is a violation of city ordinance. The boy was treated and released from Callaway Community Hospital.

This is the second recent pit bull attack in Fulton. In March, a pit bull attacked a mailman. Fulton Police tell KOMU that they frequently get calls about pit bulls running at large.