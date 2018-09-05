Pit Bull Issue

Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Humane Society of Missouri's bust last weekend of a professional dogfighting ring in southeast Missouri is reviving a debate over the disposition of such animals. For many, the pit bull is the poster dog for danger, a fight-to-the-death vicious canine that inspires fear and projects macho. They're behind a growing trend of dangerous dog bans in U.S. cities and counties. But pit bull enthusiasts say most pits are "extremely human friendly," and don't deserve the bad rap they've been given. Pit bull advocates say even among the dogs unlucky enough to fall into the hands of people who stage fights between them, like the 25 seized last weekend in southeast Missouri. Some can be saved and placed into homes with responsible owners. They also admit some cannot.