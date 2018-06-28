Pit Bulls Attack Three Men

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--Dog Mauling,0066 Three injured in pit bull attacks INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) -- Three men are treated for serious wounds after several pit bulls went on a rampage in Independence. One man was in critical condition, and two others were seriously injured. Police said the dogs attacked one man as he was walking and two other men as they mowed their lawns. Afterward, officers shot and killed three dogs. The dogs did not have identification tags. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-05-05-06 0847EDT