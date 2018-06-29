Pitcher Marco Gonzales Makes MLB Debut in Cardinals Win

DENVER (AP) - Matt Adams homered and drove in two runs, Matt Holliday had three hits, and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 9-6 on Wednesday.

Drew Stubbs homered, and Justin Morneau had two hits for the Rockies, who finished their homestand 1-5.

The game featured the major league debuts of both starting pitchers. St. Louis' Marco Gonzales was sharp early before faltering. Colorado's Yohan Flande also started well before getting hit hard in his last inning.

Pat Neshek (2-0) pitched an inning in relief to earn the win. Trevor Rosenthal got four outs for his 23rd save in 26 chances.

The Cardinals scored twice in the eighth off Adam Ottavino (0-2) on RBI doubles by Daniel Descalso and Matt Carpenter to take a win away from Flande.