Pizza Delivery Driver Killed in Ambush

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A pizza delivery man has died after being shot in the head while taking food to a residence in northern St. Louis County.

Hillsdale police arrested a man Sunday in the shooting death of 22-year-old Daniil Maksimenko of Ballwin. He was shot early Saturday before he got out of his car to make the delivery.

Hillsdale Sgt. Robert Kelly told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch the ambush of Maksimenko had been planned in advance as a robbery, but he wasn't sure the shooting had been planned as part of it.

Police declined to identify the suspect or say what led investigators to arrest him. Kelly said the shooter did not come from the house at the delivery address.

Maksimenko died after being taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in critical condition.