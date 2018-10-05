Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint
COLUMBIA - A pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint in the 2100 block of Pleasant Way on Sunday evening.
The driver was delivering to a home in the area when four to five suspects approached him, at least one of whom had a gun.
The suspects took an unspecified amount of money before fleeing. The driver was uninjured.
Police received information that a person matching the description of one of the suspects was at a home in the area, and officers later detained two persons of interest. They were later released, and the investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers (573) 875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.
