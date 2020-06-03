Pizza delivery driver robbed in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Police are investigating a reported armed robbery involving a pizza delivery driver late Monday night.
According to a news release, officers got the call around 11:24 p.m. in the 600 block of Michigan Street. The driver said he had just finished a delivery when the suspect blocked the road with a vehicle. The suspect demanded money while showing a gun, and the delivery driver complied.
Officers ask anyone with information about the crime to call the department at (573) 634-6400 or CrimeStoppers at (573) 659-8477.
More News
Grid
List
COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Crisis Negotiation Team and SWAT took one subject into custody after a barricade in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Tuesday was the rescheduled municipal election from April. The election was initially postponed due to Coronavirus concerns. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) — The Missouri Supreme Court has overturned the conviction of a man imprisoned in a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A 20-year-old Jefferson City man was arrested on suspicion of two different sodomy charges. The Fulton... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A 25-year-old woman is sharing her story after she was hit by a car Monday during a protest... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Protests continued along Broadway in downtown Columbia Tuesday night. During the protest, Columbia police officers took a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri judge has dismissed two lawsuits against a ballot proposal to expand Medicaid health care... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A coronavirus outbreak at a Kansas City paper plant has infected more than 200 people. ... More >>
in
FORT LEONARD WOOD - A Department of Army civilian died at Fort Leonard Wood following a crane incident around 2... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday he is withholding $131 million from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - After several days of protests around the state of Missouri, Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones released a statement... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Boone County elections are being held today, and they look a little different than normal. COVID-19 precautions,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Around 10:50 p.m. the Columbia Police Department tweeted and said Daniel Wood had been located. @ColumbiaPD... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis is under a curfew starting Tuesday at 9 p.m. ... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Life today is razor's-edge tense. If your regular coping methods aren't measuring up, there are science-backed actions we... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Police are investigating a reported armed robbery involving a pizza delivery driver late Monday night. According... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Gunfire damaged several homes in northeast Columbia early Tuesday, though no injuries have been reported. Police responded... More >>
in