Pizza delivery driver robbed in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - Police are investigating a reported armed robbery involving a pizza delivery driver late Monday night.

According to a news release, officers got the call around 11:24 p.m. in the 600 block of Michigan Street. The driver said he had just finished a delivery when the suspect blocked the road with a vehicle. The suspect demanded money while showing a gun, and the delivery driver complied.

Officers ask anyone with information about the crime to call the department at (573) 634-6400 or CrimeStoppers at (573) 659-8477.