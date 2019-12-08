Pizza Delivery Man Robbed

It was on the 200 block of Catherine Drive in south Columbia. When the pizza delivery driver arrived two teens came up to him and attacked him taking the pizza. Neighbors say kids play in the area and they're fed up with the violence. Some also said they want to move out.

"I think that's really messed up that anybody would do that. I dont know why someone would do that but in this neighborhood, I can see it happening," said neigbor Ashley Wigginton.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department is still looking for the two teens. Officials would not say if the robbers took money from the pizza man, or what pizza place he worked for.

The suspects were between 15 and 18 years old, and both were about six feet tall. One wore a black puffy jacket and the other wore a red hooded pullover sweatshirt.

The Sheriff Department is asking anyone with information to call 875-1111.