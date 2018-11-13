Pizza Hit Man Gets 25 Years

Patrick Middaugh was sentenced Friday to 25 years for second-degree assault, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Bill Tackett called Middaugh "as cold as an ice cube."

"He ate pizza while Allen was out on the ground, dying," said Tackett. "But for somebody coming along, and seeing him there, and thinking he was puking drunk, he would have died."

Middaugh's accomplice in the beating and robbery was convicted earlier and sentenced to life in prison.