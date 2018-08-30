Plain clothes deputies to be at Greene County polling places

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A southwest Missouri county is revising plans to have sheriff's deputies at many polling places Tuesday.

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller said Thursday that the deputies would be stationed at about 45 polling places. The Springfield News-Leader reports Schoeller said Saturday the deputies will wear plain clothes and conceal their badge and weapon.

The county's original plan was for the deputies to wear a traditional uniform, with badge and weapon visible, while at the polling places on Tuesday.

Schoeller also says additional deputies, who had been scheduled to intermittently visit polling places without a stationed deputy, will now only respond when called upon.

The Missouri Secretary of State's office says it doesn't track how common it is to station law enforcement inside polling places.