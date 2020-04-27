Plan Calls for New Mo. Riverways Restrictions

KANSAS CITY - Motorboats, horseback riding and river access would be restricted in some areas of the Ozark National Scenic Riverways under a new draft management plan.



The riverways is under the direction of the National Park Service, providing oversight for sections of the Jacks Fork and Current rivers, along with creeks and streams near those rivers. The public has 60 days to comment on the plan, which was released Friday.



An estimated 1.3 million visitors come to the area to canoe and kayak, fish and camp.



The draft plan includes three different alternatives, with varying levels of restrictions, along with a no-action proposal. The park service is backing the middle-of-the-road alternative, which would add a small learning center near the town of Eminence and more trails.