Plan could add six new Greek houses at Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A developer has presented an early plan to bring a total of six fraternity and sorority houses near Missouri State University in Springfield.

Burning Tree Consulting received initial approval from the Springfield Planning and Zoning Commission last week to change zoning of an area west of the university campus.

Burning Tree's attorney, Kevin Hoffmeyer, said if the plan receives final approval some fraternity houses would relocate to the area and the university had said some sororities are interested in expanding to the area because there is not enough sorority housing on campus.

The Springfield News-Leader reported a document describing the company's plan said up to six, four-story buildings would be built, with up to 25 students in each.