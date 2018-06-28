Plan for for Cancer Center Rejected

The Senate Appropriations Committee rejected a plan that would use millions from next year's budget to run Ellis Fischel Cancer Center.

But other legislators say they are not giving up.

In a 10 to 1 Appropriations Committee vote, Sen. Kurt Schaefer was the only one who voted to give Gov. Nixon the $31 million of the 2011 budget for the cancer center.

Sen. Schaefer said he believes the other committee members rejected the plan because of what happened in the previous year. They voted to allocate the $31 million to the governor in the 2010 budget for the Ellis Fischel Cancer Center, but he did not use it.

Rep. Chris Kelly (D) Columbia said this is a big step backwards for Missouri. He said the Ellis Fischel Cancer Center will not only provide a vital laboratory for medical personnel and students, but will also create many jobs.

"We'll go to conference and see if we can convince the senate to put it in the senate bill. On that effort. On that effort the University of Missouri alumni and administration will be very important," Rep. Chris Kelly (D) Columbia said.

The House version of the bill supports the Ellis Fischel funding, but the Senate version does not.

They will work to reach a decision in a conference committee next week.