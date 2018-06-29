Plan to Expand Utility's Coal Ash Landfill Debated

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Environmentalists and some residents are criticizing a plan to expand the landfill where City Utilities of Springfield dumps its coal ash.

Members of the Sierra Club told the Springfield City Council Monday that expanding around the current coal ash landfill southwest of Springfield would allow some of the ash into the groundwater.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources previously rejected several landfill sites proposed by City Utilities. However, in the 2013 legislative session, lawmakers approved a bill that exempted City Utilities from doing preliminary site investigations. The natural resources department will can reject any proposed sites.

CU general manager Scott Miller told The Springfield News-Leader the company also wants to protect the area's groundwater. He says it will be years before the site is chosen.