Plan to Renovate Stadium Boulevard Gets Approved

Monday night the Columbia City Council approved a $19.7 million project for renovations to Stadium boulevard.

The project has been a hot topic among Columbia residents and city leaders for many years, but didn't receive approval until the start of this week.

The main goal of the project is to improve traffic flow by forty percent on Stadium, between Broadway and I-70.

The plan calls for a widening of Stadium, re-designing the I-70 and Stadium interchange, improving side streets and infrastructure, and the addition of several medians along Broadway and Ash Street.

An $8.9 million grant from MoDOT and an $8.2 million state loan will pay for the completion of the project.

Construction is expected to start this upcoming Spring and will end in June 2013.