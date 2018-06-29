Plan to Revamp College Aid

The plan calls for the consolidation of Missouri's needs-based financial aid programs. And it suggests that state financial aid, whether needs-or-merit based, be capped at eight semesters instead of ten. State officials say that could free up as much as $800,000, which could be spread among more students. The report by the board's student aid task force also calls for an increase in state funding for financial aid programs, with a priority on needs-based aid. The coordinating board plans to pursue the changes during the legislative session that starts in January.