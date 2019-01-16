Plan Would Close More St. Louis Schools

5 years 10 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, February 27 2013 Feb 27, 2013 Wednesday, February 27, 2013 6:28:05 AM CST February 27, 2013 in News
By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis School District may be shutting down additional school buildings.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that superintendent Kelvin Adams is proposing closing or phasing out several schools to reduce costs. At the same time, Adams wants to open a new magnet medical high school.

Adams says the proposed closures are largely in response to declining enrollment and financial constraints.

 

