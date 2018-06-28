Plane Crash Investigation

A federal air safety investigator said a witness saw the airplane's right engine burst into flames shortly after it took off from the Sullivan Airport Sunday. A preliminary report on the crash won't be ready until Tuesday, and a final report won't be finished for at least six months. The victims were pilot Scott Cowan, co-owner of Quantum Leap Skydiving, 22-year-old Robert Cook of Rolla, 38-year-old Melissa Berridge of St. Louis, 44-year-old Robert Walsh of Webster Groves, 22-year-old Victoria Delacroix of Dittmer and 35-year-old David Paternoster of Claycomo.