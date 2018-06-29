Plane Emergency Lands at Columbia Regional Airport

COLUMBIA - Friday morning an aircraft carrying two people emergency landed safety at Columbia Regional Airport after sudden icing conditions.

According to a press release from Columbia Public Works, the pilot of the plane said he hit a wall of frozen precipitation and icing while in flight from Indianapolis, Ind. to Wichita, Kan.

The pilot was able to land safely as large chunks of ice fell from the plane and scattered across the runway. This is the second emergency landing due to icing conditions at the airport this year.