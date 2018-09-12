Plane Firm Cuts 180 Jobs in Missouri

PERRYVILLE, Mo. - Job cuts at an airplane overhaul and maintenance plant in southeast Missouri are being blamed on federal budget cuts and reduced military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The Southeast Missourian reports that Sabreliner Corp. has laid off nearly 180 workers at its Perryville facility since Nov. 28, and the most recent cuts are tied to the federal sequester.

A Sabreliner official says government and commercial planes serviced by Sabreliner are flying less often with the decrease in military activities in the Middle East. That means fewer contracts to repair those planes.

Union leaders say it is difficult to replace jobs like those at Sabreliner with good pay and good benefits.