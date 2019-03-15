Plane flips over at Moberly airport, wind may have been a factor
COLUMBIA - A plane flipped over at Omar Bradley Airport in Moberly, airport officials confirmed Friday, and the pilot said the wind was to blame.
According to the pilot, he had successfully landed the plane and was slowly moving off the runway when a sudden gust of strong wind lifted the aircraft up and over. He got out of the plane on his own and is reportedly uninjured.
The runway is currently closed until the plane can be righted and taken to a separate hanger to assess damages.
