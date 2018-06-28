Plane goes missing outside of Maryville

MARYVILLE (AP) — Authorities say a small plane is missing after taking off from a northwest Missouri airport.

Nodaway County Sheriff Darren White says the pilot of the Cessna 180 attempted to re-fuel Sunday afternoon at the Northwest Missouri Regional Airport in Maryville but was unable to do so. The St. Joseph News-Press reports that the plane was low on fuel when it left for Bethany, Missouri, and never arrived.

White said the Ridgeway pilot was the plane's sole occupant. Authorities began the search for the plane Sunday night, but the plane and pilot remained missing Monday morning.

White says that search operations were placed at a "standstill" early Monday because of thick fog. Authorities planned to search by air as soon as the fog lifted later in the morning.