Plane makes emergency landing in Hallsville cornfield

COLUMBIA - A plane that took off from Columbia Regional Airport had to make an emergency landing in a Hallsville cornfield Wednesday.

The pilot experienced power failure shortly after takeoff and had to find a place to land. He set down in the cornfield and walked away from the landing with no injuries.

The plane had minimal damage.

The pilot lives in Iowa and commutes to Columbia for work. He was headed to Ames, Iowa, when the problems started.

The FAA has been contacted and will be conducting its investigation Thursday.