Plane Returns to Airport After Flap Problem

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, (AP) - A Delta regional plane landed safely after returning to the Springfield airport Monday because of mechanical issues.

Emergency crews were called to stand by at Springfield-Branson International Airport after a Delta Air Lines regional jet reported problems with its landing gear shortly after takeoff.

Airport spokesman Kent Boyd says the plane flew around western Greene County for about 45 minutes to burn off fuel before landing safely at the airport.

KOLR-TV reports about 50 people were onboard. No injuries were reported.