Plane tickets are about to get more expensive

11 hours 19 minutes 41 seconds ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 10:26:00 AM CDT July 03, 2018 in News
By: CNN: Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN
Photo courtesy of CNN.

(CNN) -- Flying to the beach may be more expensive this summer.

Rising fuel prices are pressuring airline profits. That means airlines will charge higher airfare.

It's difficult to predict how much more expensive seats will become or the timing of fare increases, but the message is the unanimous from the major carriers.

"Consumers will pay more to travel because of higher fuel costs," said Henry Harteveldt, a travel analyst and the founder of Atmosphere Research Group. "I think it will affect summer travel for people who have not already booked their flights."

Related: Southwest bookings fall after fatal accident

Airlines have a few ways to build in higher fuel expenses, he explained. Some might raise base fares by up to $10, especially on long distance flights or business class seats. Others might add fuel surcharges or sell fewer seats at the cheapest prices.

Earlier this week, the International Air Transport Association, a global industry group, cut its 2018 profit forecast by 12% from the start of the year, blaming rising fuel and labor costs.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, is up 12% this year to around $75 a barrel.

Related: Wall Street is back on the oil bandwagon

Carriers are already telling Wall Street that fliers should prepare for higher prices.

"If indeed this is where fuel prices are going to stay, I would expect you would see higher fares to consumers over time," American Airlines CEO Doug Parker told analysts in April.

Delta lowered its profit forecast on Wednesday. It said fuel prices were up around 50% from last year and 12% since the beginning of the quarter.

The company hinted that higher fares were on the way.

"We have to be a business that gets paid for the cost of our product," Delta chief financial officer Paul Jacobson told analysts. "When the cost of that product changes, we have to adapt to the appropriate demand environment and the pricing."

United also expects more expensive fares. "When fuel prices go up, fares tend to go up, which is natural in most businesses," president Scott Kirby said at a conference last week. "That does happen now, finally, in the airline industry."

Related: Oscar Munoz's tough ride as United CEO

Airlines are in demand this summer travel season because of a strong US economy and healthy international growth. At the same time, airlines haven't added that much more capacity.

"You have a lot of people chasing a small increase in seats. That always leads to higher prices," Harteveldt said.

But strong competition between carriers should limit extreme price swings: "They know that if they raise fares too high, demand will fall off."

— Correction: A previous version of this story gave an incorrect title for Delta's Paul Jacobson.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

More News

Grid
List

City of Columbia responds to CPOA's council meeting criticism
City of Columbia responds to CPOA's council meeting criticism
COLUMBIA - Monday's city council meeting got off to a tense start when Alan Mitchell, president of the Columbia Police... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 5:41:00 PM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Hikers found dead in Alaska identified as Columbia residents
Hikers found dead in Alaska identified as Columbia residents
JUNEAU, Alaska - Two missing hikers whose bodies were found Monday were from Columbia. The National Park Service tentatively... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 2:16:00 PM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Lawsuit filed in November ballot issue after fuel tax added to bill
Lawsuit filed in November ballot issue after fuel tax added to bill
JEFFERSON CITY - A November ballot issue is under attack after the house bill attached to it was changed to... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 1:22:00 PM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

UPDATE: One man dead, another wounded in Kansas City shooting, suspect arrested
UPDATE: One man dead, another wounded in Kansas City shooting, suspect arrested
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Police say one man was killed and another critically wounded when they were shot outside of... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 12:53:00 PM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Trump administration to reverse Obama-era guidance on use of race in college admissions
Trump administration to reverse Obama-era guidance on use of race in college admissions
(CNN) -- The Trump administration is planning to rescind a set of Obama-era policies that promote using race to achieve... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 11:40:00 AM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
(CNN) -- Flying to the beach may be more expensive this summer. Rising fuel prices are pressuring airline profits.... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 10:26:00 AM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Holiday traffic builds; safety precautions advised.
Holiday traffic builds; safety precautions advised.
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT are stepping up safety efforts as the Fourth of July travel... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 10:16:00 AM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

More than 36 kids die in hot cars every year and there's no clear solution
More than 36 kids die in hot cars every year and there's no clear solution
(CNN) -- Vehicular heatstroke. Hyperthermia. The devastating effects of a child being left in a hot car. It's every parent's... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 7:08:00 AM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Archbishop Wilson convicted of covering up sex abuse avoids prison
Archbishop Wilson convicted of covering up sex abuse avoids prison
(CNN) -- The highest ranking Catholic official to be convicted of covering up sex abuse has been spared prison and... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 6:57:47 AM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

New changes on the way for Jefferson City Memorial Airport
New changes on the way for Jefferson City Memorial Airport
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Memorial Airport might see some new changes in the next few years. The airport... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 6:34:00 AM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Renovated museum opens as part of $380M Gateway Arch project
Renovated museum opens as part of $380M Gateway Arch project
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The centerpiece of a five-year project to transform the area around the Gateway Arch officially opens... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 5:13:00 AM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Trump says he has interviewed 4 candidates for high court
Trump says he has interviewed 4 candidates for high court
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump interviewed four prospective Supreme Court justices on Monday and had plans to meet with... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 5:06:04 AM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Fresh grounds for coffee: Study shows it may boost longevity
Fresh grounds for coffee: Study shows it may boost longevity
CHICAGO (AP) — Go ahead and have that cup of coffee, maybe even several more. New research shows it may... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 4:54:24 AM CDT July 03, 2018 in Continuous News

Jefferson City Council takes first step to create new river port
Jefferson City Council takes first step to create new river port
JEFFERSON CITY - Approving the proposal for a port authority is the first step for the development of a new... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 8:22:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Moberly Police look for answers in woman's disappearance from 1994
Moberly Police look for answers in woman's disappearance from 1994
MOBERLY – Moberly police are making a new push for answers in a mysterious Moberly disappearance dating back 24 years.... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 7:05:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Businesses downtown react to CID's five-year plan
Businesses downtown react to CID's five-year plan
Columbia – Cleaning sidewalks, improving alleys and increasing the safety of downtown garages are among the goals of a new... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 3:11:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

UPDATE: 3-year-old dies in Idaho stabbing, eight others injured
UPDATE: 3-year-old dies in Idaho stabbing, eight others injured
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A 3-year-old girl who was stabbed in a mass attack on her birthday has died of... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 2:55:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Judge issues new order in lawsuit against Greitens over Confide app
Judge issues new order in lawsuit against Greitens over Confide app
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge issued a protective order on Friday in the ongoing lawsuit over the use... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 1:44:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 84°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 5 active weather alerts
10pm 82°
11pm 81°
12am 79°
1am 79°