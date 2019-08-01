Planned Parenthood, ACLU suing over Missouri abortion law

1 day 14 hours 11 minutes ago Tuesday, July 30 2019 Jul 30, 2019 Tuesday, July 30, 2019 6:46:00 PM CDT July 30, 2019 in News
By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union are suing the state of Missouri to stop a law that bans abortions beyond the eighth week of pregnancy from taking effect Aug. 28.

The organizations allege in the federal lawsuit filed Tuesday that the abortion bill signed in May by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson that does not include exceptions in cases of rape or incest is part of an "unrelenting campaign to deny patients the health care they seek and to which they are entitled."


The lawsuit says the law will harm plaintiffs and their patients by seriously restricting their access to pre-viability abortion care.


Parson's spokeswoman, Kelli Jones, said the office had no immediate comment on the lawsuit. Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office didn't immediately return a phone call.

More News

Grid
List

Ex-Columbia police officer given probation in steroid case
Ex-Columbia police officer given probation in steroid case
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A former Columbia police officer was sentenced to five years of probation and 300 hours of... More >>
30 minutes ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 8:27:00 AM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Federal prosecutors seek death penalty in Kansas City deaths
Federal prosecutors seek death penalty in Kansas City deaths
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Federal prosecutors will seek the death penalty for two men charged in two Kansas City-area... More >>
41 minutes ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 8:16:00 AM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Project offers resources to homeless
Project offers resources to homeless
COLUMBIA - One Columbia organization will offer homeless people an opportunity to get back on their feet on Thursday morning.... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 7:08:00 AM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Flood victims lob pointed questions at city officials and SEMA Wednesday
Flood victims lob pointed questions at city officials and SEMA Wednesday
BRUNSWICK - The City of Brunswick will be hosting a meeting at the American Legion Hall on Wednesday July 31,... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 12:19:00 AM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Parents shocked after child finds hidden drug paraphernalia in yard
Parents shocked after child finds hidden drug paraphernalia in yard
FULTON – A Fulton mother said her nine-year-old son found a bag in their yard on Tuesday that she said... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, July 31 2019 Jul 31, 2019 Wednesday, July 31, 2019 7:16:00 PM CDT July 31, 2019 in News

Inmate charged with assaulting multiple officers
Inmate charged with assaulting multiple officers
COLUMBIA — A man in jail for murder is accused of assaulting multiple correctional officers. Court documents show Keaven... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, July 31 2019 Jul 31, 2019 Wednesday, July 31, 2019 7:14:00 PM CDT July 31, 2019 in News

Two Missouri women charged with distributing drugs, causing overdoses
Two Missouri women charged with distributing drugs, causing overdoses
COLUMBIA — One Columbia resident is dead, another is seriously ill from morphine overdoses, and authorities have charged two other... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, July 31 2019 Jul 31, 2019 Wednesday, July 31, 2019 6:30:00 PM CDT July 31, 2019 in News

TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: State audit raises DPS spending concerns
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: State audit raises DPS spending concerns
COLUMBIA - State Auditor Nicole Galloway released a report Wednesday raising concerns with equipment contracts, travel practices, and use of... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, July 31 2019 Jul 31, 2019 Wednesday, July 31, 2019 3:41:00 PM CDT July 31, 2019 in News

STEM students get behind the scenes look inside Callaway nuclear plant
STEM students get behind the scenes look inside Callaway nuclear plant
CALLAWAY COUNTY - College sophomores from across Missouri got a look inside Ameren's nuclear energy center Wednesday as part of... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, July 31 2019 Jul 31, 2019 Wednesday, July 31, 2019 2:33:00 PM CDT July 31, 2019 in News

Teen injured in car vs. bike crash
Teen injured in car vs. bike crash
COLUMBIA - One teen is injured after being struck by a car while riding his bike. According to the... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, July 31 2019 Jul 31, 2019 Wednesday, July 31, 2019 1:33:05 PM CDT July 31, 2019 in News

Montgomery man charged with attempted murder, attempted arson
Montgomery man charged with attempted murder, attempted arson
COLUMBIA - The Montgomery County Prosecutor filed charges against a man Sunday after deputies said he tried to set a... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, July 31 2019 Jul 31, 2019 Wednesday, July 31, 2019 11:26:00 AM CDT July 31, 2019 in News

Chlorinated water from Oakland pool leaks into Bear Creek, kills fish
Chlorinated water from Oakland pool leaks into Bear Creek, kills fish
COLUMBIA - Chlorinated water from Albert Oakland Aquatic Center leaked into Bear Creek and killed fish, according to the Department... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, July 31 2019 Jul 31, 2019 Wednesday, July 31, 2019 11:16:00 AM CDT July 31, 2019 in News

Arkansas company buys out Landmark Bank
Arkansas company buys out Landmark Bank
COLUMBIA - A company based in Arkansas announced Wednesday it is buying The Landrum Company, which owns Landmark Bank. ... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, July 31 2019 Jul 31, 2019 Wednesday, July 31, 2019 9:59:00 AM CDT July 31, 2019 in News

New Disaster Recovery Center opens in Ashland
New Disaster Recovery Center opens in Ashland
ASHLAND – A FEMA disaster recovery center will open for three days, in Boone County, starting Wednesday. The purpose... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, July 31 2019 Jul 31, 2019 Wednesday, July 31, 2019 3:33:00 AM CDT July 31, 2019 in News

Child molestation and drug charges filed in Moberly leaving neighbors concerned
Child molestation and drug charges filed in Moberly leaving neighbors concerned
MOBERLY - Randolph County prosecutors charged a man with child molestation and two other people with child endangerment and drug... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 30 2019 Jul 30, 2019 Tuesday, July 30, 2019 7:23:00 PM CDT July 30, 2019 in News

Planned Parenthood, ACLU suing over Missouri abortion law
Planned Parenthood, ACLU suing over Missouri abortion law
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union are suing the state of Missouri to... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 30 2019 Jul 30, 2019 Tuesday, July 30, 2019 6:46:00 PM CDT July 30, 2019 in News

Grindstone Parkway overpass at Route 63 reopens
Grindstone Parkway overpass at Route 63 reopens
COLUMBIA – The Boone County Route AC/Grindstone Parkway bridge over Route 63 is now open. Crews closed the overpass... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 30 2019 Jul 30, 2019 Tuesday, July 30, 2019 3:55:00 PM CDT July 30, 2019 in News

MU reacts to investigation into financial assistance scheme
MU reacts to investigation into financial assistance scheme
COLUMBIA - A recent investigation in Chicago found some wealthy parents have been giving up guardianship of their children during... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 30 2019 Jul 30, 2019 Tuesday, July 30, 2019 3:33:00 PM CDT July 30, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 70°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
9am 74°
10am 76°
11am 79°
12pm 81°