Planned Parenthood announces agreements with MU nursing school

COLUMBIA - Planned Parenthood announced Wednesday it has entered into short-term, individual contracts with MU's nursing school.

The university had previously canceled its contracts with Planned Parenthood in September following the creation of a state legislative committee to investigate the organization. The committee was created in response to videos claiming to show Planned Parenthood staff selling fetal tissue.

An MU spokesperson said in September the previous contracts were an optional rotation to participate in clinical training in women's health.

The organization released this statement Wednesday afternoon:

“Today’s move by the University of Missouri to allow students in the School of Nursing to initiate short-term, individual contracts with Planned Parenthood of Kansas and Mid-Missouri is a positive step for students, but more must be done. These contracts open back up critical access to educational and training opportunities for MU nursing students who wish to learn from our dedicated professionals how to provide life-saving preventive health care. However, these contracts are no substitute for the decades-long partnership between Planned Parenthood and MU recently ended because of the university’s capitulation to political bullying.”

“We call on Chancellor Loftin and MU Health Care to listen to the voices of the thousands of students and community members who have spoken out out in defense of their rights to educational opportunities and access to health care, and to fully reinstate both privileging and all contracts between MU and Planned Parenthood of Kansas and Mid-Missouri.”

MU Health Care also released a statement Wednesday afternoon:

"Three nursing students have expressed interest in gaining clinical experience at Planned Parenthood locations in Missouri. One student will be doing clinical rotations at the Independence, Mo clinic, and two at the Columbia clinic for the spring 2016 semester. The new site agreements are written specifically for each individual student experience. Currently, one agreement is final for the Independence location, the two others for the Columbia location have not been finalized yet.

In the new site agreements, both parties will mutually agree on the educational objectives of the clinical experience. The agreement will ensure that University policies are followed as well as state and federal laws. Students receiving training under these agreements will not perform or assist in pregnancy terminations, counsel women to have pregnancy terminations or encourage women to have pregnancy terminations. Unlike the previous site agreements, each new agreement will have a start and an end date."

KOMU 8 News is awaiting a response from Sen. Kurt Schaefer (R-Columbia), who chairs the committee investigating Planned Parenthood.

(Editor's note: This story has been updated to include a statement from MU Health Care.)