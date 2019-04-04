Planned Parenthood arson suspect pleads not guilty

COLUMBIA - Wesley Brian Kaster pleaded not guilty in federal court Wednesday to two charges of malicious damage of damage to federal property in relation to a fire at Planned Parenthood on Feb. 10.

Kaster was indicted on charges of one count of malicious damage to federal property with explosive materials and one count of malicious use of explosive materials, according to court documents.

An affidavit said Kaster was caught on surveillance camera breaking into the building and lighting an incendiary device. The clinic was closed one week for repairs.

Kaster will remain in federal custody until his case is taken to trial, court documents said.