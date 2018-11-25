Planned Parenthood asks to subpoena ex-Missouri Senate head

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Planned Parenthood regional official who faces a hearing next week in the Missouri Senate wants to call witnesses in her defense, including former President Pro Tem Tom Dempsey.

A Senate hearing is scheduled for Monday to consider whether Mary Kogut, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, should be held in contempt for defying a subpoena seeking documents about how Planned Parenthood handles fetal remains.

The Kansas City Star reports Kogut's lawyer, Chuck Hatfield, says Kogut wants to call three witnesses, including Dempsey, who created the committee seeking the documents.

Senate Republicans' attorney Todd Scott says Planned Parenthood is relying on a law that allows an accused party to subpoena witnesses. He doesn't think that law extends to contempt proceedings.