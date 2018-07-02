Planned Parenthood Clinic Targeted in Attempted Arson

JOPLIN (AP) - A bag tossed onto the roof of a Planned Parenthood clinic in Joplin contained incendiary material in what police are calling a failed arson attempt.

Surveillance video at the center shows a person dressed in a hooded sweatshirt approach the back of the building around midnight Wednesday and throw the bag on the roof.

The Joplin Globe reports an employee noticed the bag Thursday night. City, state and federal agencies were contacted after investigators discovered the bag's contents.

Police Lt. Matt Stewart declined to describe the bag or what was in it. He also declined to say whether there were any communications that explained the motivation for the attempt.

A similar device was used in a failed arson attempt at the Islamic Society of Joplin's mosque July 4, 2012.