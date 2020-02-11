Planned Parenthood Columbia health center expands care one year after arson

COLUMBIA - Exactly one year after Planned Parenthood Great Plains' Columbia health center briefly closed due to arson, the health center has expanded access to sexual and reproductive health services.

The only Planned Parented in Columbia, located at 711 N. Providence Road, has added clinical staff, expanded hours, and grown their capacity to see patients.

“With sexual and reproductive health care under attack in Missouri, our mission is more important than ever before,” Planned Parenthood Great Plains President and CEO Dr. Brandon J. Hill said. “Missourians need greater access to the full spectrum of sexual and reproductive health care, and our Columbia health center is an essential part of the larger care network in the state.”

The arson, which took place on Feb. 10, 2019, closed the health center for less than one week. The individual responsible has since pled guilty to criminal charges, and is expected to be sentenced in federal court soon.

The health center provides patients with services such as family planning, STI testing and treatment, cancer screenings, gender-affirming care. It does not provide abortion services due to an October 2018 admitting privileges law.