Planned Parenthood Files Injunction

The law takes effect Aug. 28, and places more abortion clinics under government oversight by classifying them as ambulatory surgical centers. Planned Parenthood says it will be forced to spend up to $2 million to remodel its Columbia clinic or else it will have to stop offering abortions. The new law also bars abortion providers from teaching or supplying materials for sex education courses in public schools.

