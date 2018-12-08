Planned Parenthood responds to investigation

COLUMBIA - Planned Parenthood of Kansas and Mid-Missouri has released a statement after Senator Kurt Schaefer announced an investigation into the organization's practices.

Schaefer serves as the chairman for the senate interim committee on the Sanctity of Life. He announced in a letter to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services the purpose of the investigation would be to see if the Columbia facility meets legal requirements to make sure Planned Parenthood should have been awarded a license to perform abortions.

Laura McQuade, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Kansas and Mid-Missouri, said the organization practices the highest ethical and medical standards.

"We believe that, despite having conclusive evidence that Planned Parenthood of Kansas and Mid-Missouri does not donate tissue for medical research, Missouri legislators continue to spend valuable taxpayer dollars to convene interim committees with the sole purpose of spreading anti-abortion views and furthering an extreme political agenda to end access to safe, legal abortion in the state."

McQuade also said the ongoing committee meetings are about political grandstanding, not facts.

The House Committee on Ways and Means and House Committee on Children and Families met to discuss Planned Parenthood on Wednesday. The Senate Committee on the Sanctity of Life is scheduled to meet next Tuesday.