Planned Parenthood seeks to resume abortions in Columbia

COLUMBIA – Columbia Planned Parenthood passed its state inspection and has requested a federal district court to issue an order that will bar the state from enforcing its law requiring hospital privileges for doctors at the facility.

“We have requested relief in federal district court from a medically unnecessary requirement that is virtually identical to one struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016,” said Emily Wales in a statement via email. Wales is General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer for Comprehensive Health of Planned Parenthood Great Plains.

The Columbia Planned Parenthood clinic stopped abortion services on October 1 following a court ruling allowing the state to require care clinics to meet certain regulations.

The law states abortion providers must be required to have hospital privileges if there are complications with a patient.

“Aside from Missouri’s unconstitutional hospital admitting privileges requirement, we have completed the state’s licensing process and are prepared to resume abortion services in January,” Wales said in her statement.

Kathy Forck, member of Sidewalk Advocates for Life, said she thinks the judge is being pushed into the decision that could affect women’s health.

“Planned Parenthood always has to rush things, and they are trying to rush the judge into making a decision about the safety of women,” Forck said.

Currently, the only place in Missouri to get an abortion is the Planned Parenthood in St. Louis.

Planned Parenthood is seeking a decision before January 28, when the clinic wants to begin scheduling abortions again at the location of Providence Road.