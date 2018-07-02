Planned Parenthood sues Kansas for ending Medicaid funds

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Two Planned Parenthood affiliates have filed a federal lawsuit over Kansas' decision to cut off Medicaid reimbursements to the abortion provider.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday by Planned Parenthood of Kansas and Mid-Missouri and Planned Parenthood of St. Louis Region against the state Department of Health and Environment's top administrator.

The lawsuit contends that Kansas has "no possible legitimate basis" to cut off Medicaid funds.

The state health department sent a letter Tuesday to Planned Parenthood of Kansas and Mid-Missouri informing it that it would cut off Medicaid funding as of next week. The St. Louis affiliate is involved in the lawsuit because its Joplin, Missouri, clinic sometimes serves participants in Kansas' Medicaid program.

The state health department's spokeswoman said the agency had not seen the lawsuit.