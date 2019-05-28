Planned Parenthood: Women could lose access to state's last abortion clinic

ST. LOUIS - Missouri could be the first state in the nation to be completely without a health center that provides abortion, Planned Parenthood said in a news release Tuesday.

The only Planned Parenthood clinic offering abortion services in Missouri is in St. Louis. Its license could expire on Friday if the state does not approve its renewal or if a court doesn't grant a temporary restraining order against the state.

Planned Parenthood accused the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services of "intimidation" after it declined to renew the clinic's license. The release also said, if the St. Louis clinic lost the ability to provide abortion services, Missouri would be the first state in the country without an abortion clinic since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973.

The news comes just days after Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill banning abortion after eight weeks.

"Missouri women are dying on Gov. Parson’s watch," said Dr. Colleen McNicholas, an abortion provider at the St. Louis clinic.

In the same press call, Planned Parenthood President Dr. Leana Wen announced the organization would be suing Missouri over the issue.

"This is not a drill, this is not a warning. This is real, and it’s a public health crisis," she said.

The lawsuit was filed in St. Louis Circuit Court. A hearing on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. will focus on Planned Parenthood's request for the temporary restraining order.