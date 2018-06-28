Planned roundabout in Columbia has preschool concerned

COLUMBIA - The Green Meadows Preschool has concerns with the approved roundabout planned to be added at the intersection of Forum Boulevard and Green Meadows Road.

The roundabout will replace the four-way intersection that is currently in place.

Wendy Cornell is the director at Green Meadows Preschool and is concerned with the safety of the children being in the proximity of the roundabout.

She also said the city has not approached the preschool explaining its future plans.

She believes the city should consider adding a stop light at the intersection instead of the rounadbout.

City Councilwoman Laura Nauser said choosing the roundabout was the most efficient alternative for the current four-way stop.

She believes roundabouts are the best option for situations like the one at Green Meadows Road and Forum Boulevard and that pedestrian safety is the city's highest priority.

The Columbia City Council executed an engineering service agreement at this past Monday's meeting with Bartlett & West, a Jefferson City engineering firm, for the project design.

Nauser said this is the first of upcoming projects that are part of the city's Capital Improvement Program.

The project includes the design of a dual lane roundabout with concrete pavement and sidewalks, stormwater improvements, striping and signage.

Nauser said the project is still in its beginning phases, and community input will be taken in the coming months.

The project is anticipated to begin construction in the Fall of 2016.