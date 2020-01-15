Planning and Zoning Committee table Backwater Jack's rezoning request

OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Planning and Zoning Commission tabled to vote a popular restaurant's rezoning request at Tuesday's meeting.

A member of the family who owns Backwater Jack's submitted the application in mid-December. The request is to turn 14 acres of vacant land behind the restaurant and pool into a 2,000 seat amphitheater and 300 car parking lot. The request would specifically turn the land from a commercial lodging to general commercial zone.

Most of the neighbors at the meeting shared concerns about traffic and noise. The board voted to wait until next month's meeting to decide, wanting more information on the public's questions.

Susan Daly, a neighbor who lives near Backwater Jack's, said in the public comment portion of the meeting that she is worried about her family coming to the lake each summer.

"We're talking about families," Daly said. "Families that have to live in this area. They have to put their children to bed. They have to be able to let their children go outside and play without seeing the depravity that rolls down that cove."

The city planner said his biggest concern for the amphitheater proposal is the impact of traffic in surrounding neighborhoods. While Backwater's application provides a traffic impact statement from their own contract engineer, the latest MoDOT analysis of traffic the city can use is from 2009. That report is prior to Backwater Jack's pool expansion.

The next meeting is on Feb. 11 at the Osage Beach City Hall at 6 p.m.