Planning the Future of St. Louis Schools

ST. LOUIS - State Senate leaders are studying what changes in law might be needed if the State Board of Education decides to place an unelected board in charge of St. Louis schools. Senate Minority Leader Maida Coleman of St. Louis says she'll ask Education Commissioner Kent King to put off any action until after local school board elections in April. Coleman and Senate President Pro Tem Michael Gibbons of Kirkwood said it's too late for the Legislature to enact a bill to halt the formation of a transitional district. They plan to meet with King today. If he turns down her request, Coleman said she hopes the state will allow Diana Bourisaw to continue as superintendent of St. Louis schools. Last month, a special panel named by the board called for an unelected, three-person committee to run the St. Louis School District, the largest in Missouri.