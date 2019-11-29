Plans announced for 50th anniversary of Gateway Arch
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Plans have been announced for a celebration in October to mark the 50th anniversary of the Gateway Arch.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that an all-day celebration will take place on Saturday, Oct. 24 in Kiener Plaza.
The free event will include food and drink vendors, children's activities and live music. The day will end in a fireworks display showcasing the arch.
More celebrations will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 28, marking the anniversary of the arch's completion. A recognition ceremony will be held at 11 a.m., the moment when the final piece was put into place.
Journey to the Top tram ride tickets also will be sold for the original price of $1 that day.
