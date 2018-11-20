Plans for Coal Ash Landfill Advance

UNION - Franklin County commissioners have approved a land use amendment that will allow the utility company Ameren to move forward with plans to develop a 400-acre coal ash landfill next to its Labadie power plant in eastern Missouri.

Commissioners on Tuesday approved a land use amendment that allows Ameren to develop the site. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the decision was in spite of persistent challenges from local residents who organized two years ago to oppose the landfill over environmental concerns.

In 2008, a coal ash impoundment in Tennessee failed, creating a disaster that raised interest in coal waste disposal practices.